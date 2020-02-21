Judiciary chief says Iran relies on people’s determination

Raisi made the remarks after casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts at a voting station in Tehran.

He said that the ongoing elections will play a decisive role in the fate of the Iranian people the same as in the past elections.

Now that the Americans try to disappoint Iranian people, they should indicate their loyalty to the Islamic system through their high turnout in the elections, the official said.

He hailed the efforts made by all those in charge of holding the elections, urging both the executive officials and the observers to safeguard the votes of the people.

Raisi expressed the hope that a parliament will be formed to concern about the Islamic Revolution the problems of the people.

The parliamentary election is being held nationwide while the mid-term Assembly of Experts election takes place in five provinces of Tehran, Qom, North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi and Fars.

Based on a report from Tehran election headquarters, over nine million people are eligible to vote in today's elections in the Iranian capital.

Overall, more than 57 million people from across Iran are eligible to vote.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stressed on Tuesday that during the upcoming elections, like the previous instances of the anniversary of the Revolution and the commemoration of Lt General Qasem Soleimani, the enemy will fail once again in disappointing Iranian youth.

Nearly 58 million Iranians are eligible to vote in the current elections, some 3 million of them casting their votes for the first time as they have turned 18 which is the legal age for casting votes in Iran.

More than 54,000 voting stations have been set up across the country, some 40,000 of which are fixed stations while the rest are mobile ones.

