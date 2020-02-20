Two patients suspected of coronavirus quarantined in northern Iran

Javanian told IRNA that the two patients are in quarantine and under medical examination.

Two fatal cases have already been confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of Tehran.

Head of management center of the Ministry of Health epidemic diseases Mohammad-Mehdi Gooya told IRNA on Thursday that two other cases have been confirmed in Qom while five other suspected have been moved to Tehran for medical examinations.

The families of the two dead patients and the two other suspects are not quarantined, but health advice has been offered to them, Gooya noted.

Elaborating on the issue, the official said the affected cases in Qom have not had any contacts with the foreigners or with the Chinese nationals.

