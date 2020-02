He further noted that in addition to discussing bilateral relations and major regional and international developments during the upcoming meetings, Iran will criticize Europe's impracticality regarding the JCPOA and their inaction against the imposition of American extraterritorial laws.

Iran will also stress that security of Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz will be ensured only through interactions among regional states, Mousavi said.

