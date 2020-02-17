Unity brings power: Berri

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani on Monday.

Berri added that Arab and Islamic nations have no choice but to come together and talk for solving problems and crises.

Both sides also discussed bilateral relations and stressed the need for promoting cooperation, particularly parliamentary collaboration.

Earlier, Larijani sat down for talks with Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah and prime minister to deal with regional developments and ways of countering political, economic and security challenges as well as bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Larijani submitted a letter from the Iranian President to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun in which Hassan Rouhani had called for expansion of Tehran-Beirut ties.

Larijani met with President Aoun at the Baabda Palace in eastern Beirut today and emphasized Iran's stance on the need for the return of the Palestinian refugees and Syrian refugees to their homelands, as well as dismissing their permanent residence in Lebanon.

