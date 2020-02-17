Washington's equations disrupted by Iran's attack on Ain al-Assad

In an interview with al-Mayadeen news channel on Monday, he added that Americans have always been accustomed to confronting any country without receiving a response, but Iran's response resulted in Washington's miscalculations and changed the equations.

The IRGC Commander emphasized that the global impact of Iran's action in attacking the US base of Ain al-Assad showed that our response to the assassination of martyr Qasem Soleimani took place at a specific geographic point, but the impact was global.

Major General Salami pointed out that attacking Ain al-Assad airbase was not our "ultimate strategic response, but the starting point".

The commander highlighted that all positions and targets in the Israeli-occupied region are within our reach.

