Feb 17, 2020, 6:07 PM
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code: 83678361
0 Persons

Tags

Washington's equations disrupted by Iran's attack on Ain al-Assad

Washington's equations disrupted by Iran's attack on Ain al-Assad

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA - Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), said that Iran's attack on US Ain-Assad base in Iraq following the assassination of martyr Qasem Soleimani has disrupted Washington's equations in the world. It was not the end of Iran’s strategic response, but the starting point.

In an interview with al-Mayadeen news channel on Monday, he added that Americans have always been accustomed to confronting any country without receiving a response, but Iran's response resulted in Washington's miscalculations and changed the equations.

The IRGC Commander emphasized that the global impact of Iran's action in attacking the US base of Ain al-Assad showed that our response to the assassination of martyr Qasem Soleimani took place at a specific geographic point, but the impact was global.

Major General Salami pointed out that attacking Ain al-Assad airbase was not our "ultimate strategic response, but the starting point".

The commander highlighted that all positions and targets in the Israeli-occupied region are within our reach.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 9 =