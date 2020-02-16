Iran, Iraq cooperation to prosecute Martyr Soleimani assassination

Director General of Iraqi Justice Ministry's human rights and international cooperation affairs Mohammad Torki Abbas said that what US President Donald Trump did is indicative of state terrorism and dangerous.

When a government carries out terrorist act directly, it is hazardous for all the international community, he said.

He called for broad collaboration between officials of the two countries' foreign ministries and judicial officials in the upcoming meeting of human rights council to investigate aspects of the crime.

The outcome of the martyrs' blood is approval of US forces' exit from Iraq by the Iraqi government, nation and parliament and is irreversible, he said.

Although the Americans are not willing to leave the country, Iraq will do all diplomatic actions in this respect, he said.

Baqeri, also deputy judiciary chief for international affairs, said that Islamic Republic of Iran is pursuing US crime in both legal and criminal fields and it will use all the international legal and judicial capacities for prosecution and punishment of perpetrators of the crime.

US crime in assassinating General Soleimani proved that US' decline is not just a claim; rather it is an undeniable reality, he said.

Since the US crime is flagrant violation of basic human rights, Iran will use all human rights capacities to condemn the US regime, Baqeri said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish