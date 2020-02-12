Iran Islamic Revolution rallies widely covered by Pakistani media

‘Express Tribune’ in its report said that huge crowds gathered in Iran to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

It said the crowds were waving national flags and holding portraits of the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini in the rallies.

“It is unbearable for the United States to accept the victory of a great nation and that a superpower has been driven out of this land,” President Hassan Rouhani told the gathering.

“It is natural for them to have dreamed, for 41 years, of returning to this land, because they know that we are one of the most powerful countries" in the Middle East, he added.

Rouhani was speaking at a rally in Tehran's Azadi Square marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

‘Pakistan Today’ reported tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran and other cities to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

It said State TV showed video footage of rallies in at least half a dozen cities outside the capital, including Mashhad, Ahvaz and Kerman, with people holding signs that read, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”.

‘Radio Pakistan’ in its story said In Iran, millions of people took to the streets across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

They chanted slogans against the US and burnt the US flags to condemn the highly hostile agenda that Washington has been pursuing against the Iranian nation over the past four decades.

‘Such TV’ reported that President Hassan Rouhani says terrorist measures taken by the United States against Iran actually target the entire nation to make Iranians give in to US demands, but to no avail.

Addressing a gathering in Tehran Rouhani said, “Today, we are faced with oppressive sanctions, [and] a terrorist measure by the United States against the entire Iranian nation.

Meanwhile, all Pakistani major Urdu newspapers have also reported the news about Iran rallies of the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

