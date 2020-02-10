Pakistani minister praises Iran’s achievements despite sanctions

He was speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony in Islamabad to mark the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Monday.

Expressing his views, the minister said that the Iranian people have set an example for the rest of the Muslim world, especially the people of Pakistan.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi added the relations between Iran and Pakistan are on upward trajectory and we are hoping to further strengthen these ties.

“When I met the Maritime minister of Iran I found that the Islamic Republic has 9th or 10th largest shipping fleet of the world, and all these things happened under the sanctions,” said the minister.

“So as Pakistani we have to learn a lot from our neighbor,” viewed the official. He said cities of Iran are beautiful as any other cities in the world.

‘I have special bond with Iran as I am regular visitor of Mashad for pilgrimage,” added Zaidi.

The minister congratulated people and the government of Iran on the 41st anniversary of the glorious victory of Islamic Revolution.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi thanked Iran for supporting Kashmir cause. He said future of Iran-Pakistan ties is very bright and the relations between the countries would further grow in times to come.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini in his remarks said today "we are celebrating the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution."

“That prominent personality of the Islamic history (late Imam Khomeini) has always utilized noble means to achieve his divine and humanistic objectives and determined morality and spirituality as top of the objectives of his Islamic movement,” said the ambassador.

He said Iran has been under attack, threats and sanctions by world imperialism during past four decades.

Hosseini noted that despite this Iran has made progress and development in different fields of science and technology, industry and defense.

He said what the region needs more than ever is a comprehensive dialogue a plan Iran has been pursuing and recognized by the name of Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Iranian nation around 40 days back and in the epoch-making funeral ceremony with participation of more than 25 million people of the great Commander Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani underscored clearly on values of the Islamic Revolution and continuation of its resilience against bullying and cruel excessiveness,” said the envoy.

He added one of the objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of foreign policy, since its inception upto now has been unwavering support to the people of Palestine.

Hosseini said ties between Iran and Pakistan have special importance and significance.

He noted the execution of gas pipeline project and increase in electricity exports of Iran to Pakistan and flourishing of bilateral border trade are some of the projects which are in the interest of the two countries and provide background for progress and development.

“Strengthening of public connections and increase in flights between the two countries on various routes are the joint targets before us,” added the envoy.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, former National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua, foreign ambassadors, senior diplomats, politicians, retired generals, senior journalists and analysts attended the ceremony and congratulated Iran on the auspicious occasion.

Iranian students in Islamabad also performed national anthems of Iran and Pakistan which was warmly welcomed by the audience. A large cake was also cut to celebrate the occasion.

