Leader of N.Korea congratulates victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The North Korean leader and newly-appointed Foreign Minister Ray San Gwan in separate messages to their Iranian counterparts Hassan Rouhani and Mohammad Javad Zarif, respectively congratulated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, according to the official North Korea News Agency (KCNA).

Kim Jong-un said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was a historic event that brought a fundamental change in the fate of the Iranian people so that they can get rid of the domination and subjugation.

"I am confident that" commendable "relations between the two countries will develop in the future", he added.

In his message, the North Korean Foreign Minister also described the Iranian people as "fraternal" for North Korea, hoping that Tehran would continue to prosper despite pressures and sanctions from the hostile forces.

The heads of several states sent separate messages to President Rouhani to congratulate the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Among the top officials that congratulated Iran on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution are Kings of Belgium and Spain, Emirs of Qatar and Kuwait; presidents of the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Algeria, Tunisia, Germany, Croatia, Russia, China, Italy, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Armenia, and Tajikistan; prime ministers of Iraq and Thailand; and governor of Australia.

Throughout Iran, millions of people took part in the annual rallies to voice support for their 1979 Islamic Revolution in numerous cities, towns, and villages.

They were carrying banners and placards containing anti-Zionist and anti-US slogans, as well as the pictures of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and it is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr).

