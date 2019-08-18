Zarif says Iran's active diplomacy continues

"Our active diplomacy continues. Today: Addressed war vets on the 29th anniv of freedom of our proud PoWs. Today, Iraq is top trade partner," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"- Fruitful meeting with Japan DFM

- Interview with NBC's Lester Holt

- Yemen-E4-Iran mtg in Tehran

- Now in Kuwait for high-level talks," he added.

The 26th meeting of Iran-Japan political dialogues between Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and his Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori was held on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations as well as avenues for promoting them as well as developments on JCPOA and situation in the Persian Gulf and western Asia.

Highlighting the significance of the Japanese prime minister's recent visit to Tehran, the two officials voiced their interest in continuing high-level political consultations.

Earlier round of political dialogues attended by Araghchi and Mori was held in Tehran on March 2, 2018.

Prior to the meeting, Japanese official held talks with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Meanwhile, the trilateral meeting between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ansarollah of Yemen and ambassadors of four European countries was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

At the end of the meeting, the present delegations, stressed the need for an immediate cessation of war, emphasized on the political solution as the ultimate alternative to put an end to the Yemeni crisis, and expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in the country.

Zarif is now in Kuwait to hold talks with his counterpart and other senior authorities of the Persian Gulf country.

Old and friendly relations between Iran and Kuwait, regional issues such as Palestine, the necessity to cooperate in the Persian Gulf, current regional affairs, the US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation were among the main topics that were discussed between Iranian FM Zarif and Iran-Kuwait Friendship group in Kuwait City on Saturday.

