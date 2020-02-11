Rouhani: Massive participation in Islamic Revolution anniv. "best response" to oppressors

President Rouhani said that there is no day for Iranians as great as Bahman 22 (February 11/12) which coincides with the anniversary of the Iranian people's victory over the Palhvid regime in 1979.

People's congregation on the day throughout the country shows that they respect their freedom and independence, the President said.

He noted that this year, the US has increased pressures on Iranians, assassinated the IRGC commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and also trampled on the rights of the Palestinians, which was the biggest crime so the participation of the people in the rallies is the best reaction to these crimes.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish