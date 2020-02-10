Spox terms Islamic Rev. anniv. as "Iranians' day"

In his Twitter message, Mousavi used pictures of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, the Supreme Leader's son Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Martyred IRGC Qods Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani to highlights the fact that the upcoming anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, ending 2,500 years of monarchy in the country.

