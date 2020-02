Grossi congratulated the event to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi and other Iranian diplomats.

Grossi is to have a meeting with Salehi in the coming days about Iran's NPT commitments, nuclear activities and steps in reducing nuclear commitments.

Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend the third biennial International Conference on Nuclear Security.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish