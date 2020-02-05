Pres. Rouhani: Sanctions against int’l laws, commitments

Hassan Rouhani Wednesday evening at the closing ceremony of the 37th Iran Book of the Year and the 27th World Award for Book of the Year in the Vahdat Hall said that it is very important that we did not miss out our way on the hard days. In the two years, we were under the strongest economic pressure from the United States, which were illegal, contrary to international obligations, regulations and implemented contrary to UN resolution.

This is the first time we are facing the United States, and the UN resolution is in our favor, he said, noting that in the past, in some occasions, the resolutions were not in Iran’s favor, but this time the resolution supports us, and the United States are against the resolution that voted for and unanimously approved in the Security Council.

Rouhani also said that it is the first time that a great power sanctioned a nation. The US sanctioned the 83 million population neither the individual nor the specific group. That the Americans name and sanction few people on and on it is because of their deception; they are sanctioning 83 million.

The president went on to say that they are not letting us import the necessary parts of the factory, that is, they are working against our workers and our country's production.

That they do not allow the needs of the country to be bought and imported into the country means that they are against the will of the people and exert pressure on Iranian people. I don't think any country has sanctioned another country in medicine.

Rouhani highlighted that the Americans are lying; they are committing a terrorist act when they are sanctioning the banks against Iran and they are making trouble in the way of our exports.

He emphasized that the US has carried out a terrorist act against the Iranian people, stating that with the book, publishing, and awareness, this fact should be elaborated for the people. America is not just, as the enemy of a state. It is confronting a nation. The US is a terrorist today and it is doing the terrorist acts. They are exerting pressure against a great cultural-loving nation and a nation with science and knowledge for centuries and millennia.

