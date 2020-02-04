Shamkhani elaborates US-Zionist puzzle in West Asia

Shamkhani wrote in a tweet that Armican-Zionist puzzle of the Deal of the Century is comprised of pieces like “creating Daesh/ISIS for Islamophobia, striking a blow to armies of Islamic countries, Iranophobia, sanctioning Iran to weaken the Resistance, cognitive warfare for social collapse of the countries backing the Resistance, assassinating General of the Resistance Martyr Soleimani.”

He added that despite these efforts by the United States and the Zionist regime, “the Resistance is alive due to revolutionist youth’s determination.”

US President Donald Trump last week unveiled his so-called the 'Deal of the Century' based on which the Holy Quds will become capital of the Zionist regime in which most rights of the Palestinians will be denied, including returning of the refugees.

