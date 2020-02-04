Deal of the century’ a big joke with Muslims: Pakistan ex-envoy

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday, Shamshad Ahmad Khan added that the US and Zionist Regime, taking advantage of the differences in the Muslim world have announced this plan.

Former Foreign Secretary noted this strategy aims at confirming the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian lands.

Ex-Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations said that unfortunately, the Muslim world is a divided wreck. The international relations expert went on to say that Muslims have to leave their differences and unite to protect their own interests.

Shamshad Ahmad Khan added that Muslims have most of the world’s energy resources yet they are very weak. “I think Muslim leaders have to leave their narrow-based approach and stand up for their economic, political and social interests,” he believed.

The analyst said Palestinians are brave people who have the right to an independent state.

“Time has come for us now not to do everything in other peoples’ interests, whatever we do, should be in our own interests,” said the former ambassador.

The former foreign secretary said the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has failed to play an effective role for the Muslims.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has also described the so-called Deal of Century as disgraceful and hateful, saying there is no way but resistance and unity against aggressors.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement renewed call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish