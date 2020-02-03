Trump's ME peace plan, an old trap: Pak analyst

Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais, Professor of Political Science at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in an interview with IRNA on Monday said the deal is an effort to legitimize the illegal occupation of Zionist regime.

He added that this plan would add to miseries of the Palestinians who are getting nothing in this so-called deal.

“Under this deal Zionist regime is not even ready to except the Palestinian refugees who were forced to leave their land 70 years ago,” the analyst said.

The professor noted that according to the deal control of Jerusalem would be given to Zionists which is the actual agenda of Israel.

“I condemn this plan because it is unlawful and not acceptable to Palestinians,” said the scholar.

The analyst said Zionist regime is not willing to even vacate one inch of the Palestinians land yet they call it a 'Deal of the Century'. “It is an old trick against Palestinians,” said the expert.

Dr. Rasul Bakhsh Rais said when US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister at the White House announced his so-called 'Deal of Century', ambassadors of some Muslim countries were are also present over there.

“They (ambassadors) were called at the event just to show to the world that these countries are supporting this plan,” added the analyst.

He said that the Arab resistant movement had ended when Anwar al Sadat reached an agreement with Zionist regime.

The political analyst expressing his views said that this is a war of Palestinians which would be fought by the brave Palestinian nation by itself.

He called upon the Muslim countries to get united for the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation. He viewed that Muslims can overcome their problems only through unity.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has also described the so-called Deal of Century as disgraceful and hateful, saying there is no way but resistance and unity against aggressors.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement renewed call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

