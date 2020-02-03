Iranian basketball among top eight teams in world

Speaking to IRNA, he said said that we are starting our training camp on February 12 and according to the conditions announced by the technical staff we hope to be able to play three to four preparatory games.

He noted that Iran's national basketball team will play in the upcoming 2020 Asian Cup qualifiers this March and should play against Syria and Qatar.

He added that the Iranian national basketball team will compete with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria in the fifth qualifying group of the Asian Cup and on February 20 will be played against Syria and on Feb 24 should be played against Qatar.

Currently, Spain has invited Iran's national basketball team to play 2 games, China for three games, namely three separate tournaments, and Japan for one match which we try to send the team before the Olympics to have enough time for warm up games.

