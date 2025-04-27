World leaders sympathize with Iran over deadly blast at Shahid Rajaee Port

Tehran, IRNA – Leaders and officials from countries around the world sent separate messages offering their condolences for the massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, which resulted in 40 fatalities.

Leaders, foreign ministers, and officials from Belarus, Egypt, Qatar, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cuba, Venezuela, Pakistan, Turkey, Japan, Jordan, Russia, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Nicaragua, and Kuwait in separate message sympathized with Iranian people on the deadly blast.

Additionally, Hamas movement, Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission expressed condolences.

In his message, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to take necessary actions and provide assistance to address the consequences and challenges caused by this incident.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also in a message extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Iran and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

In the meantime, Pakistan Ambassador to Tehran shared a message on his X account said, “I am deeply shocked to learn about explosion at Shahid-Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas with reports of hundreds injured.”

The Nicaraguan government also issued a message said the nation and government of Nicaragua stand firmly with the Iranian people, government, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, his deputy Abdullah bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, also sent separate messages of condolence on the deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.

The King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia sent separate messages to President Masoud Pezeshkian, extending their condolences to the Iranian government and people.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud conveyed his condolences and sympathy in a message to President Pezeshkian, following the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port.

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shared a similar message with President Pezeshkian, expressing his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the president and the families of the victims.

The blast occurred on Saturday, causing widespread destruction in the surrounding areas and affecting some industries in western Bandar Abbas.

