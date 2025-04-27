Lebanon: One killed in Israeli drone strike

One person has been killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Lebanese border town, marking the latest violation of a ceasefire between the Tel Aviv regime and the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s health ministry, in a statement on Sunday, reported “one martyr” from a drone strike launched by the “Israeli enemy” on the town of Halta in southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued to carry out airstrikes on Lebanon despite the November ceasefire that sought to halt more than a year of war between the regime and Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, Israel had agreed to withdraw all its forces from south Lebanon. However, the regime’s troops remain in five positions that it calls “strategic.”

