Over 2,500 foreign traders will take part in Iran Expo 2025

Heshmatollah Asgari (Center), Tehran's deputy governor-general for economic affairs, holds a meeting to coordinate the Iran Expo 2025, on April 27, 2025.

Iran Expo 2025, to be held in Tehran from April 28 to May 2, will host over 2,500 traders, economic directors, and heads of chambers of commerce from over 100 countries.

Tehran, IRNA – Heshmatollah Asgari, Tehran's deputy governor-general for economic affairs, has announced that the Iran Expo 2025 is scheduled to take place in Tehran from April 28 to May 2 with the participation of over 2,500 traders, economic directors, and heads of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries .

During a Sunday meeting with directors involved in organizing the exhibition, Asgari said that this event would facilitate visits from economic delegations representing industrial units, thereby creating opportunities to expand export markets.

According to the official, the exhibition will also feature expert meetings, export consultations, and exclusive sessions with foreign trade delegations.

He also said that Tehran Province pavilion will serve as a centerpiece, showcasing the trade, economic, and development capacities of this province while hosting high-ranking economic and trade delegations.

Asgari said that this pavilion is the largest economic showcase designed to highlight investment opportunities.

Iran Expo 2025, showcasing the export potential of the Islamic Republic, is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening economic and trade ties between Iranian and foreign businesses.

