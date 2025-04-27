Several killed as car plows into festival crowd in Vancouver

Several people have been killed and injured in Vancouver after a vehicle plowed into the crowd at a Filipino street festival in the southwestern Canadian city.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening local time in the city’s Sunset on Fraser neighborhood.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, was arrested and taken into custody, police added.

Victims of the incident were rushed to hospitals, with staff expecting mass casualty arrivals. According to reports, thousands of people were in the area at the time of the attack.

Vancouver police said later that the incident was not a terrorist attack. “At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” it said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “devastated to hear about the horrific events” at the Lapu Lapu festival, adding that the government was closely monitoring developments amid an investigation.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he said.

Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event.”

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time,” Sim added.

