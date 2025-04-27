Iran ready to expand all-out ties with Africa, President tells African representatives

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is ready to share all its achievements in the areas of healthcare, trade, industry, agriculture, security, and peace with African nations.

The Iranian president made the remark at the Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference in Tehran on Sunday.

The conference, which was also attended by First Vice-President Mohammad-Reza Aref and Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, brings together representatives from over 50 African countries, including heads of chambers of commerce, and aims to bolster economic ties between Iran and Africa.

Four specialized panels are scheduled to take place at the ministerial level, focusing on petrochemicals, mining and metal industries, agriculture and food industries, as well as health and pharmaceuticals.

The third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference is being held in Tehran from April 27 to 29, with the event set to continue in Isfahan from April 30 to May 1. The African delegates are also scheduled to visit the Iran Expo 2025, which is set to be held in Tehran from April 28 to May 2. Over 2,500 traders, economic directors and heads of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries will take part in the event.

During the opening ceremony of the conference, Aref said that Iran has consistently engaged with African countries based on the principles of justice, dignity, and shared historical relations. He said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has emphasized the necessity of enhancing ties with African nations, and the Pezeshkian administration seeks to expand relationships with African nations.

Iran possesses abundant resources in oil, gas, and minerals, along with the necessary expertise and technology, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic aims to use these capabilities not for domination, but for collaborative and brotherly partnership.

Separately, Atabak said that there are significant opportunities for collaboration between Iran and Africa, calling for a tenfold increase in trade exchanges with African countries.

The minister also said that the current level of Iran-Africa trade accounts for only 3% of the Islamic Republic’s exports and 1% of its imports, which is approximately 800 million dollars.

