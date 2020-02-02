Amal Movement: Palestinians set aside differences to counter 'Deal of Century'

The fate of the "Deal of the Century" is related to the reaction of the Palestinian people, he said in an interview with IRNA in Beirut today. If the Palestinians decided to launch a coherent political resistance, resistance and struggle program and present their plan to the Arab and Islamic world, they would have taken the first step to confront this political plan.

Referring to the US plan being controversial, the member of the Amal Movement Council added that even if an impartial side examines the deal, it will come to the conclusion that it is oppressive and the least justice has not been respected. The Palestinian nation must maintain its integrity in the face of this long-term plan.

Qabalan, emphasizing the Palestinian people's stand against US injustice, stated that Palestinians' united and determined stance will put Arab and Islamic countries in the bottleneck, as these countries always for escaping this problem, he said adding that they support what the Palestinians decide and have always put the responsibility of long-term, strategic and decisive conflict with Israel on Palestinians’ shoulder.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish