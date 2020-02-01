Amir Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani enduring hero of resistance

Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday during a meeting with the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran Khaled al-Qodumi referred to regional developments including the assassination of martyr Gen. Soleimani and stated that Lieutenant. General Soleimani recorded his name as a hero of resistance with indescribable bravery in defending the true values ​​of the Islamic world.

Khaled Qodumi for his part referred to the US government's terrorist crime to assassinate the Lieutenant. General Soleimani and termed it as a clear example of US state terrorism and a sign of the White House bullying rulers' fear and frustration of resistance in the region.

The official noted that This is a gross violation of international law and a sign that Soleimani's efforts to combat ISIS have been greatly influential and boosting the Palestinian cause and the destruction of the fake Israeli regime.

