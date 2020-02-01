Feb 1, 2020, 6:49 PM
Amir Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani enduring hero of resistance

Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA - The Special Assistant to the Speaker of Parliament Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday that Lieutenant. General Soleimani's goals will continue in the path of resistance until the complete defeat of world arrogance., noting that Soleimani is the enduring hero of resistance.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday during a meeting with the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran Khaled al-Qodumi referred to regional developments including the assassination of martyr Gen. Soleimani and stated that Lieutenant. General Soleimani recorded his name as a hero of resistance with indescribable bravery in defending the true values ​​of the Islamic world.

Khaled Qodumi for his part referred to the US government's terrorist crime to assassinate the Lieutenant. General Soleimani and termed it as a clear example of US state terrorism and a sign of the White House bullying rulers' fear and frustration of resistance in the region.

The official noted that This is a gross violation of international law and a sign that Soleimani's efforts to combat ISIS have been greatly influential and boosting the Palestinian cause and the destruction of the fake Israeli regime.

