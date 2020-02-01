Amir Abdollahian: Gen. Soleimani enduring hero of resistance

Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Saturday during a meeting with the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran Khaled al-Qodumi referred to regional developments including the assassination of martyr Gen. Soleimani and stated that Lieutenant. General Soleimani recorded his name as a hero of resistance with indescribable bravery in defending the true values of the Islamic world.
Khaled Qodumi for his part referred to the US government's terrorist crime to assassinate the Lieutenant. General Soleimani and termed it as a clear example of US state terrorism and a sign of the White House bullying rulers' fear and frustration of resistance in the region.
The official noted that This is a gross violation of international law and a sign that Soleimani's efforts to combat ISIS have been greatly influential and boosting the Palestinian cause and the destruction of the fake Israeli regime.
