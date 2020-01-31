Protest held in Pakistan to slam Trump’s Deal of Century

The protesters in their rally strongly denounced the US-Zionist nexus against the brave nation of Palestine.

Pakistan religious and political groups flocked to the streets of southern city of Karachi after Friday prayers in support of the Palestinians.

They chanted slogans against the US and Zionist regime and torched their flags to express their anger.

The speakers addressing the protesters said the plan is open violation of international treaties and agreements and violation of basic human rights.

They said that some Arab countries have demonstrated criminal silence over the 'Deal of Century'.

They called upon the government of Pakistan to raise strong voice at all international forums in support of the Palestinians to undermine the controversial deal.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es-haq Alehabib had said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

Earlier Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a statement renewed call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally-agreed parameters, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish