Pakistani religious leaders urge Muslims to stand up for rights of Palestinians

Chairman of Tehrik-e-Islami Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi in a statement said the Peace Plan for the Middle East by the United States is an imperialist conspiracy with an objective to strengthen illegal Zionist regime.

He said that the Palestine is the first issue of the Islamic world urging all Muslim states to reject Trump’s plan and stand up for the rights of the oppressed people of Palestine.

He noted that two-state solution is not a solution as this land belongs to Palestinians.

Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi added that Al-Quds being the first Qibla of followers of Islam is very important for the Muslims around the world and its liberation is the responsibility of entire Muslim world.

He called upon all the Muslims to unite against so-called 'Deal of Century’ whose objective is to hand over the land of Palestinians to Zionist regime.

Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri in a statement rejected US President’s proposed Middle East plan saying it is actually a war against peace.

He said this plan is open violation of international treaties and agreements and violation of basic human rights. He said this deal is just a crime against humanity.

He noted that Trump with his unilateral decision cannot change geographic boundaries of a state. He said because of Trump’s foolish policies he is being criticized inside and outside America.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said Palestine always belonged to the people of Palestine.

He said Palestinians would never accept Israeli state which amounts to usurping their land. He appealed Arab world to side with Palestinians rather protecting interests of America and Israel.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es-haq Alehabib said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message also said that Iran is ready for cooperation with regional countries for standing against the big conspiracy "Deal of Century" which posed a threat to the Islamic Ummah.

