Iran, Pakistan discuss parliamentary ties, regional developments

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini during the meeting discussed wide range of bilateral relations, development strategies, regional developments and cooperation between the two countries at the international forums.

They emphasized the need for continued and expanded cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields, and expressed their readiness to use mutual experiences in the field of legislation.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the oppressed nation of Palestine and Kashmir issue.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini expressing his views emphasized the necessity of consolidating Tehran-Islamabad cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region.

He also stressed the need to increase the exchange of parliamentary delegations between Iran and Pakistan, to strengthen political, economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador met Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari last week.

