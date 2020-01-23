Iran, Pakistan agree to cooperate on Human Rights at world forums

The consensus was reached at a meeting between Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini and Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari yesterday.

During the meeting both sides stressed the need for exchange of views and experiences on the issue of human rights among all Islamic countries.

They also denounced the political and instrumental use of human rights by some western countries and their double standards in this regards.

They agreed to create awareness in the Muslim world on​ ​human rights especially the women and children's rights by using rich Islamic and cultural backgrounds shared by Iran and Pakistan .

Referring to human rights violations, including the rights of women, children and racial discrimination in the west, the Iranian ambassador called for joint cooperation among the Islamic countries on the basis of Islamic teachings and cultures that respect human rights.

Hosseini also announced Iran's readiness to release a number of Pakistani prisoners who are captured in minor offenses.

The diplomat during the meeting called on the minister and relevant authorities in Pakistan to ensure safe release of three kidnapped Iranian border guards in bordering area of Pakistan.

The ambassador invited the Pakistani minister of human rights to visit Iran which she had welcomed.

Shireen Mazari in the meeting called for enhanced bilateral and specialized cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on the issue of human rights.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish