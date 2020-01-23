Pakistan remains committed to boost energy cooperation with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Thursday.

Pakistani adviser welcomed the Iranian ambassador on assuming his duties as the new envoy to Pakistan and assured him of his supports for expansion of mutual ties mainly in the energy sector.

highlighting the important aspects of Pakistan's energy sector, he also discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, thanked the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum for the welcome accorded to him and wished for the expansion of relations between the two countries.

He termed Pakistan as an important neighbor of Iran and termed relations between both countries as "special, close and brotherly."

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish