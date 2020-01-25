Leader says confab of Islamic Students in Europe shows grandeur of Iran

The message was read in the meeting of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe in Vienna on Saturday.

The Supreme Leader said in the message that the martyrdom, show of military power, unique presence of people, strong will and spirits of the youth, along with the thousands of active organizations in science and technology, as well as the religious and spiritual approach throughout the country, all show emergence of a unique phenomenon which can have deep decisive impacts in the future.

He said the second phase of the Islamic Revolution will hopefully reach the phenomenon to its peak.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that he hopes that the students will be part of the phenomenon and that they will be among the selected history-makers.

