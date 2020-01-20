Supreme Leader: Resistance of people angers US

Ayatollah Khamenei said that this appeal should be used to promote the reality of Islam and Iran.

Speaking to the Hajj officials, Ayatollah Khamenei said that many countries are ignorant of the functions of Hajj. It is a serious international departure point with a lot of benefits for the Ummah.

Referring to the attempts made by the world powers against the formation of the unified Ummah, Ayatollah Khamenei added that unfortunately there is finger-pointing and clash against well-wishers' invitation to solidarity.

He added that the political principles of the Islamic Establishment should be reflected in Hajj.

The Supreme Leader said that when the US says Iran should change into a normal country, it means that Iran should let go of integration of public vote and Islamic ideology in administration and society.

The pattern of religious democracy is unknown to the people of the world and there are millions of media outlets working against the Islamic Republic. Hajj can be used to explain the pattern and also the reason for the US animosity against Iran and Iran's logic not to yield to them.

