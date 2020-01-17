Supreme Leader wishes immediate recovery for Ayatollah Sistani

The Grand Iraqi Ayatollah's left thigh bone was fractured on Wednesday night.

Ayatollah Sistani is one of the most influential clerics in Iraq and in the Islamic World.

He has always underlined establishing unity among followers of different tribes in Iraq and has played an important role in mobilizing popular forces against ISIS terrorists.

According to some Iraq media, Ayatollah Sistani was recommended to have a surgery outside Iraq, but he insisted on being cured by Iraqi doctors.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish