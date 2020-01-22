Iranian Visual Arts Expo kicks off in Kuwait

The event was held at the invitation of Kuwait's National Council of Culture and Arts and Literature.

Various local and Iranian officials including Secretary General of the National Council of Culture and Art and Culture of Kuwait, former Minister of Culture and Information, members of the Kuwaiti-Iranian Friendship Association, a group of foreign ambassadors and diplomats, university teachers and Arab artists, a group of Iranian compatriots, Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani were present in the event in which prominent Iranian artist Alireza Mohebi displayed some 30 eye-catching paintings.

Assistant Secretary General of Kuwait's National Council for the Arts and Culture and Culture, Badr al-Darwish underlined the importance of expanding cultural exchanges between the two neighboring countries, in an interview withmass media while praising the art and beauty of the works presented at the event.

