Direct flight links Isfahan to Muscat

Managing Director of Isfahan province airports Hassan Amjadi told IRNA that the flight is scheduled to carry 160 passengers to Muscat every Saturday.

He said that setting up the air link serves the goal of promoting tourism between the two countries especially for the tourists coming to Iran to enjoy cost-effective medical treatments.

The official further noted that seven international air links are currently carrying passengers from Isfahan to Istanbul, Dubai, Duha, Najaf, Kuwait, Baghdad, Muscat and vice-versa.

International Airlines have routine flights to Isfahan including Alaraqiah, Turkish Airways, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways, according to the official.

Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mounesan in Muscat discussed ways to promote health tourism with Oman in meetings with his counterparts.

Iran is now regarded as the second fastest-growing country in terms of attracting foreign tourists, with 49% growth after Ecuador, according to a new report issued by the World Tourism Organization.

Iran hosted a total of 4.867 million foreign tourists in 2017.

In 2018 with a growth of 49.9% Iran hosted 7.295 million foreign tourists and reached the 2nd rank in the world's fastest-growing tourism attraction. Ecuador is the fastest-growing country with 51% among the countries in hosting tourists.

1424**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish