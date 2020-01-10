Iran, Kuwait discuss developing bilateral ties

Referring to security conditions in the region after unwise assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by US aggressor army, Irani said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always attached great importance to developing relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.

He noted that Iranian armed forces firm and crushing response to US unwise act indicated that Islamic system does not leave unanswered big powers’ adventurism.

Iran is after maintaining stability and security in the region and is not seeking to wage war.

Iran will not leave unanswered aggression in defending its national security, Irani reiterated.

Al-Jarallah, for his part, stressed good neighborliness and the long-standing relations between the two countries.

He also hailed efforts made by Iran in preserving peace and exercising restraint.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Al-Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday.

The IRGC said in a statement that it would release more details about the strike.

After the assassination of the IRGC great commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US forces in Iraq on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

