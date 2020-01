Commodore Alireza Ahmadi said on Sunday afternoon that the three Kuwaiti fishing boats which illegally entered into Iranian territorial waters in Mahshahr Port region were seized by the forces somewhere close to oil platforms of Mahshahr Port.

In this concern nine people were arrested and handed over to the judiciary.

Mahshahr Port is located in the south of Khuzestan province and in the north coast of the Persian Gulf.

