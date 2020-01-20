Jan 20, 2020, 5:30 PM
Tehran-Budapest to develop jointly run cooperation

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA - Deputy Director of Research at the Institute for Cultural Heritage and Tourism Manijeh Hadian Dehkordi said on Monday that early steps are underway to expand collaboration between Iran and the Hungarian Academy of Arts in a way to bring Tehran-Budapest mutual relations much closer in terms of linguistics and understanding.

Manijeh Hadian Dehkordi said on Monday that good efforts were being made to cooperate with the Hungarian Academy of Arts, saying that the first step towards reaching common language and understanding would be taken tomorrow during the speech to be delivered by Miklós Sárközy’s as one of the most prominent Hungarian Iranologists on the relationship of the Hungarian names having Iranian roots in the Islamic era.

The official noted that the professor has a chair at the Iranian studies department at Caroli Gaspar University in Hungary, for conducting research on the Iranian culture, history and art for 24 years.

