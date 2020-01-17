Larijani underlines all-out unity, resistance

Speaking on the sidelines of Tehran Friday Prayers which was led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Larijani said "today we need unity and resistance in the country".

Referring to the remarks made by the Supreme Leader addressing the sermons of Friday prayers, he said "we should become strong in all dimensions".

Powerful country will stand against enemies, he reiterated.

Large crowds of people enthusiastically attended this week’s Friday Prayers led by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla (prayers ground) in central Tehran.

It was the first Friday Prayers led by the Supreme Leader in eight years.

