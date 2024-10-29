Araghchi congratulates Fidan on Turkish National Day

Abbas Araghchi, in his congratulatory message to Hakan Fidan, expressed confidence that the relations between the two Muslim nations will be improved by taking advantage of the many cultural, historical and religious commonalities.

Tuesday marked the 101th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Turkiye which is celebrated as the National Day in the country.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Turkiye's national day.

“we will witness the expansion and deepening of relations between the two countries in various economic, political and cultural fields", Pezeshkian told Erdogan in his message.

