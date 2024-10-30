Zionist parliament approves another anti-Palestinian plan

Haaretz wrote on Tuesday evening that the Knesset's Internal Affairs Commission approved the plan to deport the families of the perpetrators of anti-Israel operations.

According to this plan, Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right minister of the Zionist regime, will have the authority to deport those involved in anti-Israel operations in the Gaza Strip or any other place.

According to Haaretz reports, another point of this plan is that the Zionists will have the authority to send even supporters or sympathizers of the families of those who carried out anti-regime operations.

Ben-Gvir, who is known for his extreme ideas and policies against the Palestinians, while expressing his happiness about the approval of this plan in the Knesset's internal affairs commission, threatened the Palestinian people with its implementation.

This action of the Knesset comes a day after the approval of the controversial plan to ban UNRWA activities in the occupied territories, an action that continues to face a wave of global condemnation and many countries have rejected it and demanded its cancellation.

