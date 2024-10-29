Iran’s envoy urges UNSC to stop Zionist regime’s war machine

Amir Saeid Iravani said on Tuesday local time at the Security Council meeting on Palestine that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees is the backbone of all humanitarian responses in Gaza and that targeting the agency means depriving Palestinians of vital aid and adding another layer of hardship to the crisis.

While stating that "Gaza is enduring a relentless campaign of destruction and suffering", Iravani said: “The apartheid and occupying Israeli regime is a real threat to international peace and security” and the Security Council should “either act decisively to stop the Zionist regime's war machine and prevent its genocide and aggression, or tacitly allow these atrocities to continue unchecked”.

The full text of Iravani’s address to the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday is as follows:

Madam President,

Gaza endures a relentless campaign of devastation and suffering. Over the past year, Israel’s aggressive and genocidal acts have inflicted unprecedented damage on civilians in Gaza.

The northern Gaza Strip is now under a brutal siege, and Israel’s military operations have turned densely populated areas like Jabalia into active conflict zones, trapping civilians with no access to food, water, or medical care.

This prolonged siege has forced civilians into impossible choices—flee under fire or risk death in place—while humanitarian aid remains blocked, in clear defiance of international humanitarian law.

Civilians, including countless children and families, are being systematically deprived of essential services, facing starvation, lack of medical aid, and a constant threat of displacement. Israeli apartheid regime continues to use starvation as a weapon.

For over two weeks, all humanitarian aid to Gaza has been halted. The blockade has suspended efforts to deliver essential vaccinations and other life-saving services indefinitely.

These actions are more than a denial of aid, they are a direct attack on the dignity and rights of Palestinians, an attempt to undermine their fundamental right to life.

Gaza must remain whole, and its people must not be forced into displacement or subjected to this calculated oppression.

We strongly condemn the recent Israeli legislation to target UNRWA which seeking to block it from delivering critical support.

This act of “collective punishment,” as recognized by the UN Secretary-General, directly contravenes the UN Charter and Israel’s legal obligations.

UNRWA remains the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza. Its targeting denies Palestinians vital support and adds yet another layer of hardship during this crisis.

Madam President,

The Israeli unchecked impunity for widespread and systematic atrocities in the Gaza Strip, along with the unconditional political, military, and economic support it receives from certain Western backers, primarily the United States, has only emboldened its aggressive, and expansionist policies across the region.

This reckless agenda has now extended the conflict to Lebanon, posing a grave threat to both regional and international peace and security.

Israel has disregarded the provisional measures of the ICJ to stop its wrongful acts. It continues its atrocities in Gaza and Lebanon, actions that clearly constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and even genocide.

Just three days ago, this regime committed yet another crime and an act of aggression against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Madam President,

The apartheid and occupying regime of Israel is a real threat to international peace and security.

The Security Council stands at a crucial juncture: either act decisively to stop the Israeli war machine and prevent further genocide, war, and aggression, or tacitly permit these atrocities to continue unchecked.

Thank you.

