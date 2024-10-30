US committed to supporting Israel against Iran: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman, General Patrick Ryder told reporters on Tuesday local time that “we are monitoring the situation and we are committed to supporting Israel against Iran”.

“We must be ready for all possibilities. If Iran takes any action against Israel, we are committed to defending Israel," he said in response to a question.

The spokesman also talked about a recent conversation between UN Defense Minister Lloyd Austin and Israel's War Minister Yoav Gallant on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tensions remain high in West Asia since Israel launched an attack on Iran citing “self-defense” that sparked global condemnations.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister wrote a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the Security Council and the General Assembly following the Israeli aggression.

Araghchi made it clear to the international community in his letter that such flagrant Israeli violations will not go unanswered and that Iran reserves its inherent right to respond to the attack on its national sovereignty in accordance with the international law and the UN charter.

