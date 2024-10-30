Türkiye: Israeli attack on Iran aimed at creating regional chaos

According to IRNA citing the Al Jazeera network on Tuesday, Ahmet Yildiz made the remarks during the Security Council meeting.

Details of Yildiz's statement and its exact date was not mentioned but it was issued following the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran.

Turkey was among dozens of countries that condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announcing last Friday that Ankara does not support any conflict that may lead to war.

Fidan also called it Iran’s legal right to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity if the country comes under attack by its enemy.

The Zionist regime launched attack on multiple Iranian military sites last week but the integrated air defense system of the Islamic Republic successfully intercepted and countered the attack on Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces.

The Zionist attack prompted criticism and condemnations from a host of countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Yemen, Algeria, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Qatar, Afghanistan, Switzerland, Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Turkey, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

