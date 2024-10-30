UN chief sends letter to Zionist PM on UNRWA ban

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday local time that the letter deals with international law issues raised by Israel's new action. "We are in contact with the Israeli authorities and UN Secretary-General sent a letter a few hours ago".

The letter was sent a day after the Israeli parliament (Knesset) passed a bill banning UNRWA from operating in the occupied territories. This law will be implemented in the next 90 days with the aim of intensifying the pressure on the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The ban will affect UNRWA's activities in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.

It is obvious that if this law is implemented, it will have a destructive effect on the humanitarian situation of Palestinians in the occupied territories, warned the UN spokesperson.

Asked if Guterres tried to contact Netanyahu again, Dujarric said: "At this point the communication is in writing, because I think that is more accurate."

At the same time, the UN spokesperson added that they may hold talks on the issue if there is “an opportunity to talk."

On Tuesday, the UN chief warned that the implementation of the resolution of the Israeli parliament could have devastating consequences for the Palestinian refugees, which is unacceptable.

Guterres has emphasized that there is no alternative UNRWA to help Palestinians in Gaza, occupied West Bank and elsewhere in the region.

