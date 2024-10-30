Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 30

** IRAN DAILY

- Tech diplomacy; Iranian Communications Ministry’s strategy to break digital monopoly

In recent years, the world has witnessed an unprecedented leap in technological interactions and communications between nations. This phenomenon, like any emerging technology, has brought about a mix of opportunities and threats. Notably, the intertwining of the internet, particularly social media, and satellites with the fabric of private and public life of the majority of people has made current and future opportunities in this field extremely valuable, while the existing and potential threats are equally perilous.

- Iran FM urges diligent work toward immediate halt to war in Lebanon, Palestine

Iran’s foreign minister stressed that all influential parties must work diligently to bring an immediate end to the conflict in Lebanon and Palestine, and that the legitimate interests and demands of the Lebanese and Palestinian people must be considered to achieve a favorable diplomatic outcome. Addressing a gathering of ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Tehran on Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi said, “At this critical juncture, the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses the need for collective diplomatic efforts to stop the Zionist regime’s crimes and aggression, and we urge members of the international community to take swift and decisive action to halt the bombing campaigns and the slaughter of innocent civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, and to provide urgent assistance to the dire situation of refugees and facilitate humanitarian aid in these areas.”

-Tehran slams Berlin over criticism of terrorist’s execution

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday lambasted remarks by his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticizing Iranian authorities over the execution of dual national Jamshid Sharmahd. “No terrorist enjoys impunity in Iran ... A German passport does not provide impunity to anyone, let alone a terrorist criminal,” Araghchi said in a post on X, urging Baerbock to stop “gaslighting.”

** TEHRAN TIMES

- World condemns, West backs Israel

The world condemned recent Israeli attacks on Iran during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, as the regime’s Western allies refused to address its unchecked warmongering and violence which has brought the region to the brink of war multiple times in the past year. The meeting was requested by Iran with the support of Algeria, China, and Russia, according to the Swiss U.N. mission. In a letter to the 15-member council on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Israel’s actions constitute a “grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilize an already fragile region.”

- Germany’s support for terrorism, in Iran and in Gaza

On Tuesday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned its ambassador to Iran and lodged a "strong protest" following the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a notorious terror ringleader, in Tehran. This execution came after a lengthy legal process and a final Supreme Court decision. Sharmahd, who held dual citizenship in Germany and the United States, was sentenced to death in February on charges of “corruption on earth” for orchestrating violent attacks against innocent Iranians.

- Qassem's election as Hezbollah leader: A storm Israel cannot weather

The election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new leader of Hezbollah has highlighted the failure of Israel’s strategy to eliminate the Lebanese resistance movement’s leadership. On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that Qassem will succeed Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated by Israel more than a month ago. Qassem, who has been serving as Hezbollah's deputy secretary-general for more than 30 years, will take the helm of the resistance group upon a decision made by its main decision-making body, the Shura Council.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Poll: Harris’ lead over Trump dwindles

Kamala Harris’ lead over Donald Trump dwindled in the final stretch of the U.S. presidential contest, with the Democrat ahead by a single percentage point over the Republican, 44% to 43%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday. The three-day poll, completed on Sunday, showed the race effectively tied ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The poll had a margin of error of about three percentage points in either direction.

- British foreign secretary negates Gaza genocide

The UK’s Foreign Office has declined to comment after British Foreign Secretary David Lammy was accused of implying that atrocities in Srebrenica, Myanmar and elsewhere did not constitute genocides because fewer than millions of people were killed. In parliament, opposition Conservative MP Nick Timothy urged Lammy to clarify that “there is not a genocide occurring in the Middle East”, adding that terminology like “genocide” referring to Gaza was “not appropriate” and was “repeated by protesters and law breakers”.

- Saeid Ahmad Abbasi Named AFC Futsal Player of 2023

Iranian futsal player Saeid Ahmad Abbasi was named the AFC Futsal Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023 on Tuesday. Ahamad Abbasi edged Fayzali Sardorov of Tajikistan and Dilshod Rakhmatov of Uzbekistan. Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh, Vahid Shamsaei, Mohammad Taheri, Muhammad Keshavarz and Moslem Oladghobad had won the trophy.

