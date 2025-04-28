Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest mandatory military service in Tel Aviv

Ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredi) have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against mandatory military service after the Israeli Supreme Court ordered prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enforce conscription laws for Haredi men.

The Israeli Hashmonaim brigade began registering recruits, aiming to enlist around 70 active-duty soldiers and 110 reservists from the Haredi community, as reported by the Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth on Monday.

Meanwhile, Haredi protesters blocked roads near the Tel Hashomer military base, lying on the streets and disrupting traffic. They held placards reading, “We won’t commit suicide,” “That’s hell,” and “They are Nazis,” while clashing with security forces. Several demonstrators were arrested.

The Hashmonaim brigade, established four months ago with 60 active soldiers and 120 reservists, trains recruits for six months before deploying them to the Gaza war. Despite efforts, the Israeli military remains far from its annual target of recruiting 4,800 Haredi soldiers.

