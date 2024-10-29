Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 29

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iranian-Armenian voice actor Ghokasian dies at 80

Arshak Ghokasian, first Iranian-Armenian dubbing artist, died on October 27, at the age of 80, in Canada.

The late dubber had been suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and had retired from the dubbing industry several years ago.

-- Agricultural exports up by 28% in seven months: IRICA

Iran’s exports of agricultural products increased by nearly a third year on year in the seven months to late October, according to figures by the country’s customs office (IRICA).

The figures showed that Iran had exported some $2.2 billion worth of agricultural products in the seven months to October 21, up 28% compared to the same period last year.

-- Iran’s share in world oil output increased in Q3: Oil Ministry

The Ministry of Oil announced on Monday that Iran’s crude oil and gas condensate production in the third quarter of 2024 increased by more than eight percent compared to the same period last year.

The report of the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that in July-September of 2024, Iran produced 4.42 million barrels of crude oil and gas condensate per day, as the corresponding figure for 2023 stood at 3.99 mbd which indicates 8.8% of growth.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Qom University Offers Scholarship to Lebanese, Palestinians

The Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) University in the holy city of Qom plans to offer scholarships to female students from Lebanon and Palestine. The university will identify talented Palestinian and Lebanese students and provide them with opportunities for academic flourishment.

The decision has been made with the aim of providing support for elite female students from the two Arab countries, Hozeh news center reported.

-- Registration Opens for Qur’ant Contest by Students

The organization of the 43rd edition of the national Qur’an, Etrat and prayers competition for Iranian school students began with the launch of the registration process.

Mikaeil Bagheri, director general of the Education Ministry’s Quran, Etrat and Prayers Department, told IQNA that registration will continue until December 8. Students willing to partake in the Qur’anic event can sign up online via the ministry’s website, he stated.

-- Iran Ramps Up Steel Output After Lifting Electricity Curbs

Iran’s steel output has returned to levels seen before the country’s Energy Ministry imposed restrictions on the supply of electricity to industries this summer.

Figures by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) cited in an IRNA report on Monday showed that Iran’s steel production had reached 1.5 million metric tons (mt) in September, up from 1.4 million mt reported in the previous month.

Iran’s total steel output since the start of 2024 reached 21.3 million mt, down 3.1% from the previous period in 2023.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Ringleader of terror group executed following Supreme Court ruling

Iran executed a notorious terror ringleader named James Sharmahd on Monday following a lengthy legal process and the final confirmation of his sentence by the Supreme Court. The Judiciary Media Center announced the execution, emphasizing that it reflects the government's commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring national security. "This action sends a clear message that those who engage in acts of terror will face the full force of the law," a spokesperson stated.

Sharmahd, who also holds German and U.S. citizenships, was sentenced to death in February on charges of "corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts against the Iranian population.

-- Abbas Chamanian proud of his Iran U17 team

Iran U17 football team head coach Abbas Chamanian gave credit to his boys after they booked their place at the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Iran advanced to the event as one of the five best second-placed teams in the qualification stage. Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 Sunday night in Group A. The young Persians had previously defeated Hong Kong, Syria and lost to North Korea.

-- Iranian cultural figures unite in defense of national sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands

A collective of esteemed Iranian scholars, intellectuals, and artists has issued a statement underscoring that the Persian Gulf islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb are inseparable parts of Iran's territory and will remain so.

"Iran, the unified and historical land of all Iranians, finds itself facing a new concern amidst a multitude of challenges and perils. The European Union, by supporting the unfounded claims of the UAE government, labeled our historical and legal sovereignty over the eternally Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf as 'occupation.' This action poses a threat to Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, contradicting fundamental principles of law and international relations,” the statement, published on Sunday, notes.

