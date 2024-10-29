Hezbollah launches new wave of anti-Zionist offensive with 19 operations

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement that the combatants of the Islamic resistance in support of the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and their brave and honorable resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its nation, by carrying out five operations where the Zionist regime's soldiers are stationed in the south, southeast and they accurately hit the east of Al-Khayyam town with a number of rockets and mortars.

In three other operations, Hezbollah carried out a missile attack on the location of the Zionist army's military base in "Jalul Alam" base, "Maalot Tarshiha" settlement and "Kafr Faradim" settlement.

The Islamic resistance of Lebanon also fired a significant number of missiles and drones at the locations of the occupying forces in the towns of Kafr Jaladi, Dalton, Al-Manara and Zareit.

In another operation, Hezbollah attacked the soldiers of the Zionist regime stationed at the "Ras al-Naqoura" naval base with several missiles.

2050