Iran will respond to Israeli aggression at appropriate time: FM

Following a joint meeting with ambassadors and heads of foreign diplomatic missions in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi stated that the issue of de-escalation is a public demand both regionally and globally due to the potential for all-out war, emphasizing that the only solution is to prevent the aggressive policies and brutal attacks of the Zionist regime, which has committed many war crimes in the region.

He also criticized European countries for their lack of condemnation of the Zionist regime's aggression toward Iran, pointing out that Western countries tend to discuss international law only when it aligns with their interests, often ignoring other issues through double standards.

Araghchi stated, "Our position is very clearly based on international law and the UN Charter. The aggression that has been committed can be held accountable. Our response will be a defensive action, but how we carry out this defense is up to us."

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the US has played a significant role in supporting the aggression of the Zionist regime against Iran, noting that the US provided the necessary air corridor for the Zionist regime, and therefore the US and some European countries are the main partners in these attacks.

